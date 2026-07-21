Regional demand won't drive up EV prices, Minister

At a Government's briefing, Nagaspayev was asked whether growing demand from buyers in neighboring countries, reportedly driven by a fuel crisis, could push up prices for electric and hybrid vehicles in Kazakhstan.

"That's actually a positive sign, as it means EV sales in Kazakhstan will increase. It won't have any impact on prices—they won't go up. Currently, about 23,000 EVs are in operation in Kazakhstan," the minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to produce autonomous and electric truck tractors.