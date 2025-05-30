Regional Climate Technology Center to open in Ashgabat

He said that hydrogen energy is one of the promising spheres for joint work.

“As is known, in the coming decades, natural gas will remain the dominant source of hydrogen production. Here we are ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with Italian partners,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

He also drew attention to the issues of transport logistics. According to him, in the context of the transformation of the global transport routes, Turkmenistan is interested in participation in the new configuration of the corridor along the Asia-Europe route.

“I would like to outline our initiative to create a regional climate technology center in Ashgabat under the auspices of the UN,” announced Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Earlier, at the First Central Asia+Italy Summit, Sadyr Zhaparov stated Kyrgyzstan's readiness to support the Aral Sea restoration project.