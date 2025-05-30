Kyrgyzstan to support Aral Sea restoration project

“The Summit opens a new chapter in our relations. The Kyrgyz Republic is ready to take part in implementation of joint initiatives, which will benefit our peoples and will strengthen the ties between our regions,” he said.

One of the central topics of his speech was water cooperation.

Sadyr Zhaparov said that Kyrgyzstan thoroughly explores Italy’s proposition regarding the socio-economic restoration of the Aral Sea basin.

“The Kyrgyz side expresses its readiness for a constructive interaction on this project with the consideration of the interests, in particular, priorities of all countries of the region,” he stressed.

Sadyr Zhaparov also drew attention to the environmental risks Kyrgyzstan faces. He compared the decline in the water level in Lake Issyk-Kul to the scale of the Aral Sea disaster.

In this context, Zhaparov stated Kyrgyzstan’s aspiration to implement ecological and infrastructure projects.

He also reminded of the Second Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek+25” to be hosted by Kyrgyzstan in 2027.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that 2026 will become the Year of Cultural Rapprochement of Central Asia and Italy.