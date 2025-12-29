Reforms, innovation, and consolidation: Erlan Karin on Kazakhstan’s key outcomes in 2025

According to him, the year 2025 became a stage of institutional consolidation of the presidential reforms in Kazakhstan. He noted work continued on systematizing domestic policy and shaping unified value guidelines. The adoption of a separate document defining the core principles and directions of this sphere became an important step toward increasing the effectiveness and targeted nature of state policy, he said.

Karin highlighted domestic political efforts were closely linked with socio-economic transformations. "Despite a challenging external environment, the economy demonstrated steady growth, and active, large-scale modernization of social, engineering, and road infrastructure continued. Against this backdrop, strengthening law and order, promoting the values of labor, and raising the status of trade jobs became an important part of the state agenda set by the President. This approach forms the foundation of social stability and strengthens trust in the state policy being pursued."

2025 was also marked by the formation of a long-term national vector toward large-scale digitalization and the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence technologies, the State Counselor wrote. “Digital transformation is viewed not as an end in itself, but as a systemic tool for improving the efficiency of various sectors of the economy, the quality of public services, and the overall competitiveness of the country.”

In addition, 2025 saw the beginning of a new stage of political reforms in the country, Karin said, adding that the initiative of the Head of State to transition to a unicameral parliament reflects a course toward further strengthening the role of political institutions and developing political dialogue.

Overall, 2025 can be characterized as a period of qualitative transformation of the reform agenda into a single, integrated model of Kazakhstan’s development. The consistent implementation of the political course of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is placing the country on a new main path of development. The combination of institutional changes, economic growth, and a new social ethic creates a solid foundation for the country’s continued sustainable progress, Karin wrote.

