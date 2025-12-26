Kazakhstan systematizes protection of archaeological sites — Erlan Karin

Commenting on the legislative changes, Erlan Karin pointed out that Kazakhstan is continuing the consistent implementation of initiatives and instructions that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued within the framework of the National Kurultai (National Congress).

Amended legislation on cultural heritage protection

The Head of State signed a law introducing amendments to legislative acts on the protection of historical and cultural heritage sites.

According to Erlan Karin, the changes systematize the archaeology sector by improving licensing procedures for archaeological work, ensuring the preservation of sites after excavations, restoring surrounding areas, and introducing centralized storage of archaeological materials.

The law also implies the establishment of a State Fund, a National Depository, and a Unified Automated Information System.

— Taken together, these measures will strengthen the protection of historical heritage, boost the effectiveness of combating illegal excavations by so-called "black archaeologists," and overall ensure control and order in the archaeology sector, Karin said.

New anti-drug strategy approved

Erlan Karin also commented on the Government’s approval of a new Comprehensive Plan to Combat Drug Addiction and Drug Trafficking for 2026–2028.