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    Referendum voting concludes at polling stations in Türkiye

    23:03, 15 March 2026

    Voting in the national referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan has concluded at polling stations in Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency’s correspondent in Ankara reports.

    Referendum voting concludes at polling stations in Türkiye
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Four polling stations, No. 450, 419, 460, and 512, opened in Türkiye from 07:00 am.

    Polling stations located at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions closed at 08:00 pm. local time.

    High voter turnout was observed throughout the day among Kazakh citizens living in or temporarily residing in Türkiye, including students, entrepreneurs, tourists, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations.

    According to the Kazakh Embassy in Türkiye, more than 3,600 citizens were registered to vote.

    At the Ankara station, 1,222 registered voters cast their ballots, resulting in 100% turnout.

    After closing, commissions began counting ballots.

    Officials emphasized that all four stations provided proper conditions for voting, with experienced staff from Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry overseeing the process.

    As previously reported, voting in Kazakhstan ended at 08:00 pm. Astana time, with preliminary nationwide turnout reported at 73.24% (9,126,850 voters).

    Political Reform Constitutional reform Referendum Kazakhstan Politics Türkiye Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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