Four polling stations, No. 450, 419, 460, and 512, opened in Türkiye from 07:00 am.

Polling stations located at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions closed at 08:00 pm. local time.

High voter turnout was observed throughout the day among Kazakh citizens living in or temporarily residing in Türkiye, including students, entrepreneurs, tourists, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations.

According to the Kazakh Embassy in Türkiye, more than 3,600 citizens were registered to vote.

At the Ankara station, 1,222 registered voters cast their ballots, resulting in 100% turnout.

After closing, commissions began counting ballots.

Officials emphasized that all four stations provided proper conditions for voting, with experienced staff from Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry overseeing the process.

As previously reported, voting in Kazakhstan ended at 08:00 pm. Astana time, with preliminary nationwide turnout reported at 73.24% (9,126,850 voters).