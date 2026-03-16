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    Referendum voting concludes at all overseas polling stations - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    09:15, 16 March 2026

    The 71st precinct referendum commission announced the completion of its work, according to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Referendum voting concludes at all overseas polling stations
    Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform

    The ministry said a total of 12,740 overseas Kazakhstani nationals cast their ballots in 54 countries, with 88.6 percent voter turnout registered. 

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the exit poll results from Kazakhstan’s nationwide referendum on the new Constitution have been released

    Constitutional reform Ministry of Foreign Affairs Politics
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