Referendum reveals Kazakhstanis’ involvement in shaping the country’s constitutional future, say OIC observers

According to Sadikhov, the preliminary results of the referendum reflect broad civic engagement, highlighting the active involvement of the people of Kazakhstan in shaping the country’s constitutional future.

The General Secretariat rates highly the peaceful and well-organized referendum, and expressed gratitude to the Kazakhstani authorities for supporting international observers’ operations, he said.

Sadikhov confirmed Kazakhstan remains a key and active member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as expressed the Organization’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at enhancing constitutional institutions, promoting stability, and sustainable development in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported CIS observers confirm Kazakhstan's Constitutional Referendum was held in line with law.