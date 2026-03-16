CIS observers confirm Kazakhstan's Constitutional Referendum held in line with law

On the day of the referendum, mission representatives visited more than 750 polling stations across nine regions of the country, as well as conducted observaion at the polling stations abroad.

According to mission members, polling stations opened on time, voting began with the playing of the national anthem, and proceeded in an organized and calm atmosphere.

“The vote-counting procedure was carried out in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The shortcomings reported by observers were of a technical nature and were promptly eliminated by the polling station commissions. The mission did not identify any violations that could have affected the results of the referendum. The CIS mission concludes that the March 15 referendum was organized at a high level and in full compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan; the government authorities and the referendum commissions ensured that citizens were able to freely express their will,” Igor Petrishenko said.

Earlier, observers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) reported no cases of interference by administrative or law enforcement agencies in operations of polling stations.