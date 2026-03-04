In the summer of 2026, Satpaev will officially begin his career with Chelsea F.C., becoming the first footballer from Kazakhstan to play in the English Premier League. Since the transfer agreement from his home club, Kairat Almaty, was signed several years ago, the London-based club has already been monitoring the future debutant’s training and health.

Nigel James is the lead coach coordinating Satpaev’s preparation for the Premier League. The British football coach operates his own academy dedicated to nurturing young talent for elite-level play. James’s most prominent success story is his son, Reece James, who currently captains Chelsea.

