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    Red Sea Museum displays centuries of Islamic maritime navigation heritage

    09:15, 29 June 2026

    The Red Sea Museum in Historic Jeddah is highlighting centuries of Islamic maritime knowledge through a special exhibition of navigational instruments, Qazinform News Agency cites SPA.

    Red Sea Museum displays centuries of Islamic maritime navigation heritage
    Photo credit: SPA

    Over 20 historical instruments, some more than 400 years old, are on display. 

    Qibla indicators and magnetic compasses were used to determine the direction of Makkah, and sundials for calculating prayer times based on the sun’s movement.

    Red Sea Museum displays centuries of Islamic maritime navigation heritage
    Photo credit: SPA

    Many artifacts were inscribed with Quranic verses, the adhan (call to prayer), and supplications — blending science with Islamic culture.

    The museum preserves the legacy of Islamic navigation, crucial for sailors, merchants, and pilgrims across centuries, highlights the Red Sea’s role as a historic maritime hub and supports efforts to position Historic Jeddah as a global cultural destination.

    Red Sea Museum displays centuries of Islamic maritime navigation heritage
    Photo credit: SPA
    Red Sea Museum displays centuries of Islamic maritime navigation heritage
    Photo credit: SPA
    Red Sea Museum displays centuries of Islamic maritime navigation heritage
    Photo credit: SPA

     

     

    World News Saudi Arabia Exhibition Middle East Cultural Heritage Historical monuments Museums and Theatres
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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