Red Sea Museum displays centuries of Islamic maritime navigation heritage

Over 20 historical instruments, some more than 400 years old, are on display.

Qibla indicators and magnetic compasses were used to determine the direction of Makkah, and sundials for calculating prayer times based on the sun’s movement.

Photo credit: SPA

Many artifacts were inscribed with Quranic verses, the adhan (call to prayer), and supplications — blending science with Islamic culture.

The museum preserves the legacy of Islamic navigation, crucial for sailors, merchants, and pilgrims across centuries, highlights the Red Sea’s role as a historic maritime hub and supports efforts to position Historic Jeddah as a global cultural destination.

Photo credit: SPA

Photo credit: SPA