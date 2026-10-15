Red-listed Tien Shan brown bear spotted in Kolsai Lakes National Park
21:34, 15 October 2026
Specialists at the Kolsai Lakes State National Park have filmed a Tien Shan brown bear (Ursus arctos isabellinus), listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book of endangered species, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
The footage was captured during a park survey.
The Tien Shan brown bear is one of Kolsai's rare wildlife species. Specialists said documenting the predator in its natural habitat is important for biodiversity monitoring.
Qazinform previously reported that rare animal populations in Kazakhstan are rising.