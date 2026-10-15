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    Red-listed Tien Shan brown bear spotted in Kolsai Lakes National Park

    21:34, 15 October 2026

    Specialists at the Kolsai Lakes State National Park have filmed a Tien Shan brown bear (Ursus arctos isabellinus), listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book of endangered species, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Red-listed Tien Shan brown bear spotted in Kolsai Lakes National Park
    Still from video

    The footage was captured during a park survey.

    The Tien Shan brown bear is one of Kolsai's rare wildlife species. Specialists said documenting the predator in its natural habitat is important for biodiversity monitoring.

    Qazinform previously reported that rare animal populations in Kazakhstan are rising.

    Kazakhstan Animals Wildlife Nature Almaty region Rivers and Lakes Video Environment Ecology
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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