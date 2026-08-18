Rare animal populations rising in Kazakhstan

Tugai deer population rose to 1,240, goitered gazelle made 16,122, kulan was 4,702, while argali reached 17,604.

According to 2025 census data, the saiga antelope population totaled 3.978 million, of which the Ural population was 2.3 million, the Betpak-Dala population was 1.6 million, and the Ustyurt population soared to 78,000.

The houbara bustard population reached 16,487, with strongholds in Kenderli-Kayasan, South Kazakhstan, Arys-Karatau, Zhusandaly, Aktau-Buzachi, and Andasai reserves.

14 Przewalski’s horses are currently in the Altyn Dala reserve in the south of Kostanay region, with plans to bring 40 more by 2029.

As part of the kulan relocation program, 66 animals moved to Ile-Balkhash (42) and Altyn Dala (24).

Kazakhstan is working to restore the extinct Turan tiger using genetically close Amur tigers.

The Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve became the main site for tiger reintroduction.

Preparations included introducing ungulates (kulans, gazelles, wild boars) to build a sustainable prey base.

In August 2026, the first female Amur tiger, named Umit, was released into the wild.

To note, Kazakhstan hosts 835 vertebrate species, including mammals — 178, birds — 489 (396 nesting locally), reptiles — 49, amphibians — 12, fish — 104, cyclostomes — 3, and an estimated 100,000 invertebrate species, including at least 50,000 insects.

132 vertebrate species/subspecies and 96 invertebrate species are considered rare and endangered.

Hunting is permitted for 35 mammals and 59 bird species.

Earlier Qazinform reported, that wolverines and rare animals were spotted in Kazakhstan’s Katon-Karagai National Park.