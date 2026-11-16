Red gold: How Uzbekistan scales up its organic saffron exports

Under the project being implemented under the instructions of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the plantation area is expected to expand to 2,000 hectares by 2027, with annual production reaching 20 tons.

A modern processing facility in Bakhmal handles the processing, drying, and packaging of saffron flowers. Specialized technologies are also used to extract essential oils and hydrosols from the flowers. Saffron and 20 types of saffron-based products are currently produced under the BMB Za’faron brand.

Phоtо credit: UzA

Export markets are also steadily expanding. Products are currently supplied to Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, France, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and other countries. USDA Organic certification and compliance with international quality standards are helping strengthen their competitiveness in foreign markets.

Bakhmal saffron is becoming more than an agricultural product. It is emerging as a sector that highlights Uzbekistan’s agro-industrial potential and export capabilities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uzbekistan had exported 206,300 tons of melons and watermelons to 23 countries between January and September 2026.