Red Book animals caught on camera trap
The populations of rare species such as the snow leopard, Tian Shan brown bear, Karatau argali (mountain sheep), and others have been steadily increasing year after year, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
Comprehensive conservation measures in the Sayram-Ugam national park have begun to bear fruit. In recent years, careful oversight by park staff and continuous environmental monitoring have led to a marked increase in wildlife populations.
These positive changes are largely the result of the tireless efforts of foresters and inspectors, who work consistently to combat poaching, safeguard habitats, and maintain ecological balance.
