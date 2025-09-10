Red Book animals caught on camera trap

Comprehensive conservation measures in the Sayram-Ugam national park have begun to bear fruit. In recent years, careful oversight by park staff and continuous environmental monitoring have led to a marked increase in wildlife populations.

These positive changes are largely the result of the tireless efforts of foresters and inspectors, who work consistently to combat poaching, safeguard habitats, and maintain ecological balance.

