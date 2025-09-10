EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Red Book animals caught on camera trap

    18:33, 10 September 2025

    The populations of rare species such as the snow leopard, Tian Shan brown bear, Karatau argali (mountain sheep), and others have been steadily increasing year after year, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Red Book animals caught on camera trap
    Photo credit: a screenshot from a video

    Comprehensive conservation measures in the Sayram-Ugam national park have begun to bear fruit. In recent years, careful oversight by park staff and continuous environmental monitoring have led to a marked increase in wildlife populations.

    These positive changes are largely the result of the tireless efforts of foresters and inspectors, who work consistently to combat poaching, safeguard habitats, and maintain ecological balance.

    As reported earlier, lynx was caught on camera trap visiting badger sett in Pavlodar region.

     

    Animals Ecology Nature Environment
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All