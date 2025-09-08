EN
    Lynx caught on camera trap visiting badger sett in Pavlodar region

    19:01, 8 September 2025

    The Yertis Ormany nature reserve has shared rare footage of a lynx caught on camera displaying its curiosity, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: a screenshot from a video

    The state reserve operates several camera traps used to study the flora and fauna of the forest. Alongside valuable research data, these cameras occasionally capture extraordinary moments.

    “During biodiversity monitoring in the Yertis Ormany reserve, a camera trap recorded a lynx near an Asian badger’s burrow system. Such observations help us better understand complex interspecies interactions and the spatial dynamics of wildlife,” the reserve staff noted.

    The footage shows the lynx cautiously but curiously peering into the burrow.

    As reported earlier, a bear was spotted in Ridder.

    Ecology Animals Nature Environment Pavlodar region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
