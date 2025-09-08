Lynx caught on camera trap visiting badger sett in Pavlodar region

The state reserve operates several camera traps used to study the flora and fauna of the forest. Alongside valuable research data, these cameras occasionally capture extraordinary moments.

“During biodiversity monitoring in the Yertis Ormany reserve, a camera trap recorded a lynx near an Asian badger’s burrow system. Such observations help us better understand complex interspecies interactions and the spatial dynamics of wildlife,” the reserve staff noted.

The footage shows the lynx cautiously but curiously peering into the burrow.

