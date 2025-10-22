Record grain harvest expected in Kazakhstan

According to the Vice Minister, the harvesting campaign is nearing completion. As of today, 98.4% of the sown areas have been harvested, yielding 26.4 million tons of grain with an average productivity of 16.8 c/ha.

“This year, farmers have demonstrated excellent coordination and resilience despite difficult weather conditions. The harvest will fully meet domestic needs and allow Kazakhstan to maintain its export standing,” Sultanov noted.

He added that over 20 million tons of the total harvest come from wheat grown on 12 million ha — one of the highest results in recent years. This year’s total harvest area reached 23.6 million ha, including more than 16 million ha of cereal and leguminous crops.

Barley and oats production totaled 4.2 million tons, with 99% of the fields already harvested. Meanwhile, 72.8% of corn areas — about 127,000 ha — have been harvested, yielding 830,000 tons of grain.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has increased new-season grain exports by 14%.