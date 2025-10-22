Kazakhstan increases new-season grain exports by 14%

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the main export destinations include Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan.

Exports to Uzbekistan are up 41%, rising from 568,000 to 801,000 tons. Shipments to Tajikistan increased by 3.8% (from 236,000 to 245,000 tons), while exports to Kyrgyzstan surged 2.6 times — from 17,000 to 45,000 tons.

Significant growth is also seen in the Caucasus region, where exports to Azerbaijan rise 3.4 times from 11,000 to 38,000 tons. Afghanistan imports 72,000 tons of grain, up 28.6% from last year, while Turkmenistan receives 5,000 tons, an increase of 66.7%.

KTZ notes that the growth in exports highlights the strong demand for Kazakh grain and the reliable performance of the country’s transport and logistics network.

As reported earlier, a shipment of Kazakh grain marked the first cargo transit to Armenia after Azerbaijan lifted transit restrictions.