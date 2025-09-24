Reconstruction of Kyzylagash reservoir in Zhetysu region wraps up

As part of the repair works, the emergency spillway for flood discharge was reinforced, and a new water intake facility was built. Modern monitoring sensors were installed, along with an automated monitoring system and a local alert system.

“The Head of State has set the task of modernizing the country’s water infrastructure. Based on the 2023 inventory of hydraulic structures, a Comprehensive Plan for Water Sector Development has been prepared, encompassing more than 160 measures. It envisions the construction of 42 new reservoirs and the reconstruction of 37 existing ones. In particular, the reconstruction of the Kyzylagash reservoir will not only protect local residents from flooding but also support agricultural development in the Zhetysu region,” noted Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Yerbolat Ibraikhanov.

