Chinese company to build Kambarata-2 HPP pressure pipeline  

According to the company, the bid opening took place on October 24, 2024. Five companies participated in the tender, submitting their bids in accordance with international procurement standards.

Following the procedure, China's Sinohydro Bureau 16 - Sinohydro Joint Venture was declared the winner, having submitted the best price offer and demonstrated a high technical standard.

On September 9, 2025, a contract agreement was signed with the winner, marking the project's transition from the preparatory phase to the construction and commissioning phase.

