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    Recognition of friendship: Kazakhstan honors Mongolian envoy with Dostyk Order

    00:18, 3 April 2026

    Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev received Mongolian Ambassador Dorj Bayarkhuu on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan MFA press service.

    Recognition of friendship: Kazakhstan honors Mongolian envoy with Dostyk Order
    Photo source: gov.kz

    During the meeting in Astana on Thursday, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation. The positive dynamics of political dialogue, as well as the steady expansion of interaction in priority areas, were noted.

    Particular attention was paid to the schedule of upcoming bilateral visits and events at various levels planned for the current year, as well as cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

    For his part, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the support extended during his diplomatic mission and reaffirmed Mongolia’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan based on mutual respect and trust.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, Yermek Kosherbayev, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented Dorj Bayarkhuu with the Order of “Dostyk” (Friendship) II degree, in recognition of his contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

    Recognition of friendship: Kazakhstan honors Mongolian envoy with Dostyk Order
    Photo source: gov.kz

    Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan sent a trade mission to Mongolia, the first in seven years.

     

    Kazakhstan-Mongolia Mongolia Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy President of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Asia Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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