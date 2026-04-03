Recognition of friendship: Kazakhstan honors Mongolian envoy with Dostyk Order

During the meeting in Astana on Thursday, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation. The positive dynamics of political dialogue, as well as the steady expansion of interaction in priority areas, were noted.

Particular attention was paid to the schedule of upcoming bilateral visits and events at various levels planned for the current year, as well as cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the support extended during his diplomatic mission and reaffirmed Mongolia’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan based on mutual respect and trust.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Yermek Kosherbayev, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented Dorj Bayarkhuu with the Order of “Dostyk” (Friendship) II degree, in recognition of his contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

Photo source: gov.kz

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan sent a trade mission to Mongolia, the first in seven years.