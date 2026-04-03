Recognition of friendship: Kazakhstan honors Mongolian envoy with Dostyk Order
Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev received Mongolian Ambassador Dorj Bayarkhuu on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan MFA press service.
During the meeting in Astana on Thursday, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation. The positive dynamics of political dialogue, as well as the steady expansion of interaction in priority areas, were noted.
Particular attention was paid to the schedule of upcoming bilateral visits and events at various levels planned for the current year, as well as cooperation within multilateral frameworks.
For his part, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the support extended during his diplomatic mission and reaffirmed Mongolia’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan based on mutual respect and trust.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Yermek Kosherbayev, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presented Dorj Bayarkhuu with the Order of “Dostyk” (Friendship) II degree, in recognition of his contribution to the development of bilateral relations.
Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan sent a trade mission to Mongolia, the first in seven years.