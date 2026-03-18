Kazakhstan sends trade mission to Mongolia, the first in seven years

The trade and economic mission will take place in Ulaanbaatar, organized jointly by the Ministry of Trade and Integration and the national operator QazTrade. The delegation comprises Kazakh export companies from a wide range of sectors, spanning from agribusiness to pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

It is reported that QazTrade analyzed the market and identified potential avenues for cooperation. The Kazakh delegation includes producers of food and beverages, construction materials, and medical equipment.

"At first glance, the market of Mongolia may seem modest. However, it is such markets that are now becoming a priority for Kazakhstan. The most important factor here is the straightforward logistics. Besides, Kazakhstan covers Mongolia’s key demands in areas such as food, construction, fuel, and machinery," the Ministry stated in a press release.

By the end of 2025, the two countries' trade turnover exceeded $133 million, with Kazakh exports accounting for $123 million. According to QazTrade estimates, trade volume can nearly quadruple in the medium term, potentially reaching $500 million.

Approximately 90% of Kazakhstan’s exports to Mongolia consist of finished products: flour, grain, oils, confectionery and beverages, as well as construction materials, metals, and fuel. There is also ongoing demand for mining equipment, chemical products, and packaging.

"Kazakhstan's strength lies in grain processing and exports. In 2025 alone, a record 27.1 million tonnes were harvested Mongolia, in turn, possesses a developed livestock sector. This creates a foundation for complementary cooperation from raw material supplies to joint processing and expansion into third-country markets," the Ministry added.

As reported, Mongolia’s trade surplus widened as exports surged.