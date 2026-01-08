Reality TV star launches bid for Los Angeles mayor

The 42-year-old made the announcement at a rally titled They Let Us Burn, held on the anniversary of the Pacific Palisades wildfire and organized by residents who lost their homes in the disaster. The event marked the anniversary of the disaster that struck on January 7, 2025.

The blaze in the coastal area between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean became one of the most destructive fires in California’s history. Hours later, the Eaton Fire broke out on the opposite side of the city. In total, 31 people were killed, and more than 16,000 homes and commercial properties were destroyed.

Pratt later posted photos on Instagram showing him signing what appeared to be official campaign paperwork. He subsequently confirmed the launch of his campaign, writing:

“Yes, it’s official. Papers are filed and campaign is open,” and shared the website of his mayoral campaign.

It’s official. I’m running for Mayor of LA. I’ve waited a whole year for someone to step up and challenge Karen Bass, but I saw no fighters. Guess I’m gonna have to do this myself.



Let’s make LA camera ready again! #MayorPratt #PrattForMayor #SpencerPrattForMayor pic.twitter.com/akXG8Jd7H3 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) January 8, 2026

Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag lost their home in Pacific Palisades during the fire. Following the tragedy, he repeatedly criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing authorities of an ineffective response to the disaster.

Spencer Pratt rose to prominence in the mid-2000s as a cast member of the reality show The Hills, where his relationship with Montag became a central storyline.

