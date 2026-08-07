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    Real Madrid sign rising star Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig

    04:25, 7 August 2026

    Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Informsports.kz.

    Real Madrid sign rising star Yan Diomande from RB LeipzigReal Madrid sign rising star Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig
    Photo credit: Real Madrid's official account on X

    The 19-year-old has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the Spanish club until 2033.

    According to multiple media reports and transfer insiders, the deal is valued at approximately €115–125 million, excluding potential performance-related bonuses.

    Diomande enjoyed an impressive season with RB Leipzig, making 36 appearances across all competitions. He scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists.

    The Ivory Coast international also represented his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he played four matches and registered one assist.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha had joined Chilean football club Colo-Colo after standout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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