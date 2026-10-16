Blondie announce new album, Rosalía joins Fontaines D.C. and Cardi B releases GTA 6 soundtrack single

New releases

Blondie return with Spectral Eyes, a new single written with former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. The track previews their 12th studio album, High Noon, arriving February 26, 2027.

Fontaines D.C. team up with Rosalía for Where Is Gone?, a cinematic single from their upcoming fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber.

Remi Wolf releases Mud, her third studio album. The project includes a collaboration with John Mayer.

Sheryl Crow releases Pick You Up, a seven-track album.

Cardi B releases Don’t Chart, a new single from the official Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack.

Marika Hackman unveils 33, the first single from her upcoming fifth studio album, False Dogs, scheduled for February 19, 2027.

Music news

Lana Del Rey returns to the stage at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on October 11, marking her first full concert in nearly a year.

RAYE reveals that ticket registration for her upcoming Royal Albert Hall concert was overwhelmed by AI-powered bots used by ticket scalpers.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the former gang leader convicted of orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison in Las Vegas on October 13. The sentencing comes three decades after the rapper’s death.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.