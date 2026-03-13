Charlie Puth, Robyn releases and Billie Eilish acting debut: Music week in brief

Charlie Puth shares Home featuring Japanese pop icon Hikaru Utada. The song will appear on his upcoming studio album Whatever’s Clever!, set for release on March 27.

Robyn releases a new version of Blow My Mind. The track first appeared on her 2002 album Don’t Stop the Music and has now been re-recorded for her forthcoming album Sexistential, due out on March 27.

Kacey Musgraves unveils Dry Spell, the lead single from her newly announced album Middle of Nowhere, due out May 1.

The Pretty Reckless release the new track When I Wake Up and announce their upcoming album Dear God, arriving June 26.

Harry Styles has released a new music video for his song American Girls.

Music news

Billie Eilish is set to make her feature acting debut in a film adaptation of The Bell Jar. The project is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Sylvia Plath and will be directed by Sarah Polley.

