Rat poison found in baby food in Austria

According to law enforcement authorities, jars of baby food that may have been tampered with could be in circulation in Austria. The warning follows ongoing investigations in Germany, during which Austrian authorities were informed about the possible distribution of contaminated products in the Eisenstadt area.

In the town of Schützen am Gebirge, a 190-gram jar of “carrots with potatoes” baby food was seized. The product was handed over to police by a customer.

Police said similar jars were also discovered and seized in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Initial laboratory tests revealed the presence of a toxic substance.

“A sample of the seized product was examined on Saturday afternoon with the involvement of the Federal Criminal Police Office and tested positive for rat poison,” the police said in a statement.

Further examination of the sample also confirmed the presence of rat poison.

According to police, suspicious products can be identified by several signs, including a white sticker with a red circle on the bottom of the jar, a damaged or previously opened lid, the absence of the typical “pop” sound when first opened, as well as an unusual or spoiled smell.

Police urge parents and caregivers to exercise increased caution. If suspicious products are found, they should not be opened, consumed, or given to children, should be kept separate from other food items, and hands should be thoroughly washed after contact.

Meanwhile, Austrian supermarket chain SPAR has removed the entire range of HiPP baby food jars from sale as a precaution. Customers are advised to return the products to stores, where refunds will be issued even without a receipt.

Earlier, it was reported that Belgian authorities had launched an investigation into cases linked to the consumption of contaminated Nestlé baby formula.