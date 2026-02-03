Belgium investigates cases linked to Nestlé baby formula

The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FAVV) is examining around 20 reports from parents whose babies showed symptoms after consuming recalled formula.

The Flemish Department of Healthcare warned that the number of cases may be underestimated, since doctors are not required to test for cereulide toxin, the bacterial contaminant at the center of the recall.

Cereulide can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The first confirmed case in the Flanders region was recorded on January 23.

Authorities have urged doctors to report any infant who consumed recalled formula and shows related symptoms.

Nestlé initially collected recalled products from households in Belgium, but later stopped.

The recall has spread internationally, with French companies Danone and Lactalis also removing products after cereulide was detected in ingredients from a shared supplier.

Affected products were distributed in more than 50 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa.

Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil issued a video apology to parents and caregivers, describing the situation as “the largest preventive recall in Nestlé’s history.”

Earlier, Qazinform reported some batches of Nestlé infant formula were recalled in Kyrgyzstan.