Ras Al Khaimah breaks Guinness World Record on New Year’s Eve

The centrepiece of the celebration was a large-scale drone performance that transformed the night sky into a series of animated formations above the emirate’s waterfront. The highlight was a record-breaking phoenix, a mythical symbol of renewal and rebirth, created using 2,300 drones. These included 1,000 pyro drones that illuminated the phoenix’s wings, creating a flame-like effect as it appeared to soar across the sky.

Photo credit: WAM

WATCH: World's Biggest New Years Eve Fireworks [New World Record]: Al Majan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.



Ras Al Khaimah has done it again! The emirate launched the largest aerial fireworks shell ever, a 66-inch, 2-ton giant lighting up 1 km of sky, smashing a… pic.twitter.com/xhwKapq3gR — Ben (@BenFlec) December 31, 2025

The drone sequence also featured a second formation titled “The Welcome,” depicting a human figure rising from the sea with open arms, symbolising Ras Al Khaimah’s spirit of hospitality and openness.

As midnight approached, the drone show transitioned into a precisely timed fireworks countdown, culminating in a six-kilometre-long display stretching along the coastline from Marjan Island to Al Hamra. Hundreds of fireworks were launched in synchronised waves, lighting up the shoreline in a choreographed display of colour and sound.

Photo credit: WAM

Thousands of residents and visitors gathered across beachfront resorts and at the New Year’s Eve Festival to watch the celebrations, which also included live stage performances and entertainment throughout the night.

Phillipa Harrison, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said the celebration was designed to bring the community together while marking a year of progress for the emirate.

“New Year’s Eve in Ras Al Khaimah is about bringing people together. With this year’s show, we wanted to create a celebration that could be shared by our entire community and everyone visiting Ras Al Khaimah at this special time,” she said.

