Thousands gather as festive fireworks light up the skies of Astana

Pyrotechnics lit up both banks of the River Ishim, with major displays launched near the Botanical Garden and the Atyrau Bridge.

Photo credit: Qazinform

Despite the rain, snow, and wind, thousands of people gathered to watch the show.

To ensure the safety of residents and guests during the fireworks, authorities prohibited access to the ice near the Atyrau Bridge.

Additionally, from December 31 to January 1, concerts took place in all six districts of Astana.

At 9:00 p.m., creative ensembles and Kazakh pop stars gave New Year's concerts at the Qazaq Eli Monument square, the EXPO grounds, and the city square.

The events featured prominent national stars, including Zarina Omarova, Yerkesh Khasen, Marzhan Arapbayeva, Saken Maigaziyev, Kazybek Kuraiysh, Serik Ibragimov, Zhubanysh Zheksenuly, and Akbota Kerimbekova, as well as the bands Melomen and Baiterek, among other singers.

For the first time, President Tokayev’s New Year address aired on Jibek Joly Radio.

Thus, Kazakhstanis traveling during the holiday had the opportunity to hear the Head of State’s message on 101.4 FM.

You can read the full text of the congratulatory address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev here.