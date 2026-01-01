EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Thousands gather as festive fireworks light up the skies of Astana

    03:30, 1 January 2026

    Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, rang in the New Year with a festive fireworks display funded by private sponsors, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

    Pyrotechnics lit up both banks of the River Ishim, with major displays launched near the Botanical Garden and the Atyrau Bridge.

    Fireworks
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    Despite the rain, snow, and wind, thousands of people gathered to watch the show.

    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    To ensure the safety of residents and guests during the fireworks, authorities prohibited access to the ice near the Atyrau Bridge.

    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    Additionally, from December 31 to January 1, concerts took place in all six districts of Astana.

    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    At 9:00 p.m., creative ensembles and Kazakh pop stars gave New Year's concerts at the Qazaq Eli Monument square, the EXPO grounds, and the city square.

    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform
    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    The events featured prominent national stars, including Zarina Omarova, Yerkesh Khasen, Marzhan Arapbayeva, Saken Maigaziyev, Kazybek Kuraiysh, Serik Ibragimov, Zhubanysh Zheksenuly, and Akbota Kerimbekova, as well as the bands Melomen and Baiterek, among other singers.

    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    For the first time, President Tokayev’s New Year address aired on Jibek Joly Radio. 

    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    Thus, Kazakhstanis traveling during the holiday had the opportunity to hear the Head of State’s message on 101.4 FM.

    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform
    Festive fireworks in Astana
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    You can read the full text of the congratulatory address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev here.

    Astana Society New Year Culture Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All