Rare wolverine captured on camera at Kazakhstan's Markakol Nature Reserve

Despite its relatively small size, the wolverine is known for its remarkable strength and endurance. The elusive animal is highly cautious and rarely seen in the wild.

Camera traps offer a rare glimpse into the lives of wildlife, capturing moments that would otherwise go unnoticed. The footage from Markakol Nature Reserve provides another fascinating look at one of the forest's most secretive inhabitants.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a camera trap had captured footage of a rare Central Asian river otter, listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book of endangered species.