Rare river otter captured on camera at Kazakhstan’s Charyn National Park
09:41, 20 October 2026
A camera trap has captured footage of a rare Central Asian river otter (Lutra lutra seistanica), listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book of endangered species, at Charyn National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The river otter is a rare mammal whose survival depends heavily on aquatic habitats. It typically lives along rivers and other bodies of water, making the preservation of these natural environments essential for its conservation.
Camera trap footage allows researchers to observe the otter in its natural habitat, study its distribution and develop measures to protect this rare animal.
Qazinform previously reported that rare animal populations in Kazakhstan are rising.