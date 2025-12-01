Rare Witch Hazel blooms at Main Botanical Garden

“Cultivated at the Main Botanical Garden since 1955, Virginia witch hazel can be seen in the ‘North America’ exhibition area, overseen by senior researcher I. Babay. The garden also houses three additional species of witch hazel,” the press service of the botanical garden noted.

Virginia witch hazel is a shrub or small tree from the Hamamelidaceae family, native to the Atlantic coast of North America. It is unique for flowering from September to December, when most plants have already ended their season. Its branches bear bright yellow flowers with narrow, twisted petals that resemble sun rays.

Leaf extracts are valued in medicine and cosmetics for their anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and calming properties, and they are also effective for caring for sensitive or troubled skin.

