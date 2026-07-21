Rare Turkistan lynx captured by camera trap in Tarbagatay National Park

The ministry said the sighting provides further evidence that the park continues to support rare wildlife species and that its ecosystems remain in a healthy state.

The Turkistan lynx is a large feline predator native to Central Asia and a subspecies of the Eurasian lynx. It is extremely rare in Kazakhstan, where it is listed in the country's Red Book of endangered species and protected by the state.

The park's forested mountains and rocky gorges provide suitable habitat for the elusive predator, which is rarely seen by people. As a result, every recording captured by camera traps is of significant scientific value, helping researchers monitor the species' distribution, behavior and population.

The ministry said the park carries out continuous monitoring to protect the Turkistan lynx and preserve its natural habitat. Regular camera trap recordings of the species not only indicate the stability of the park's ecosystem but also demonstrate the effectiveness of conservation measures aimed at protecting Kazakhstan's biodiversity.

Earlier, camera traps captured rare Persian leopard atthe Ustyurt nature reserve in Kazakhstan.