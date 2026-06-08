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    Rare Persian leopard spotted at Ustyurt nature reserve in Kazakhstan

    13:00, 8 June 2026

    Camera traps in the Ustyurt State Nature Reserve have recorded the presence of a rare Persian leopard, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Rare Persian leopard spotted at Ustyurt nature reserve in Kazakhstan
    Screenshot from video

    The predator was spotted in the reserve this March and May.

    These records confirm the crucial role of the Ustyurt Reserve as a natural habitat for this endangered species.

    Reserve staff continues to monitor the leopard’s movements.

    The Persian leopard is among the rarest big cats, and its appearance in the reserve is of great importance to specialists working on wildlife protection and research.

    Animals Ecology Kazakhstan Environment
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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