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    Rare Turkistan lynx and cubs captured by camera trap at Altyn-Emel National Park

    22:03, 12 November 2026

    A camera trap in Kazakhstan's Altyn-Emel National Park has captured rare footage of a Turkistan lynx with her cubs, a species listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Rare Turkistan lynx and cubs captured by camera trap at Altyn-Emel National Park
    Photo credit: The Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    The footage offers a rare glimpse into the fascinating world of wildlife and the natural habitat of these elusive animals.

    Rare Turkistan lynx and cubs captured by camera trap at Altyn-Emel National Park
    Photo credit: The Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    The footage was recorded as part of a joint project involving Altyn-Emel National Park staff, the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK), and the Sabanshy working group.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a family of wild boars, including a female and several piglets, had been spotted at the Astana Reservoir for the first time.

    Animals Environment Nature Nature reserves Ecology Wildlife Almaty region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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