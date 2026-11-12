Rare Turkistan lynx and cubs captured by camera trap at Altyn-Emel National Park
22:03, 12 November 2026
A camera trap in Kazakhstan's Altyn-Emel National Park has captured rare footage of a Turkistan lynx with her cubs, a species listed in Kazakhstan's Red Book, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The footage offers a rare glimpse into the fascinating world of wildlife and the natural habitat of these elusive animals.
The footage was recorded as part of a joint project involving Altyn-Emel National Park staff, the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK), and the Sabanshy working group.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a family of wild boars, including a female and several piglets, had been spotted at the Astana Reservoir for the first time.