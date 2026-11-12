Rare Turkistan lynx and cubs captured by camera trap at Altyn-Emel National Park

The footage offers a rare glimpse into the fascinating world of wildlife and the natural habitat of these elusive animals.

Photo credit: The Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The footage was recorded as part of a joint project involving Altyn-Emel National Park staff, the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK), and the Sabanshy working group.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a family of wild boars, including a female and several piglets, had been spotted at the Astana Reservoir for the first time.