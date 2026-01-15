EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rare steppe cat caught on trap camera in Charyn Canyon

    10:51, 15 January 2026

    A rare steppe cat (Felis lybica ornata) was captured on a camera trap in the area of Charyn Canyon in the Almaty region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Rare steppe cat caught on trap camera in Charyn Canyon
    Photo credit: Charyn State National Natural Park

    The species should not be confused with domesticated cats. Unlike cats that live alongside humans, the steppe cat is highly cautious, avoids human contact, leads a solitary lifestyle, and is primarily nocturnal.

    “The animal inhabits steppe, semi-desert, and foothill areas. Its diet mainly consists of small rodents and birds, with insects occasionally included. The animal typically has a grayish or yellowish coat, marked by dark stripes and spots along its back. Its tail is long and features distinctive black ring-shaped markings near the tip,” staff of Charyn State National Natural Park said.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a family of mute swans (Cygnus olor) was recorded by specialists at Altyn-Emel National Park.

    Animals Ecology Nature Almaty region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All