Rare steppe cat caught on trap camera in Charyn Canyon
A rare steppe cat (Felis lybica ornata) was captured on a camera trap in the area of Charyn Canyon in the Almaty region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The species should not be confused with domesticated cats. Unlike cats that live alongside humans, the steppe cat is highly cautious, avoids human contact, leads a solitary lifestyle, and is primarily nocturnal.
“The animal inhabits steppe, semi-desert, and foothill areas. Its diet mainly consists of small rodents and birds, with insects occasionally included. The animal typically has a grayish or yellowish coat, marked by dark stripes and spots along its back. Its tail is long and features distinctive black ring-shaped markings near the tip,” staff of Charyn State National Natural Park said.
