Wintering family of swans recorded at Altyn-Emel National Park

These birds typically migrate to warmer regions and do not winter at these latitudes, making their presence during the cold season a rare and unusual natural phenomenon.

The phenomenon is attributed to climate warming and the availability of ice-free water bodies that allow birds to overwinter.

This observation underscores the resilience and rich biodiversity of the Altyn-Emel ecosystem.

