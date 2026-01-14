EN
    Wintering family of swans recorded at Altyn-Emel National Park

    14:35, 14 January 2026

    A family of mute swans (Cygnus olor) has been recorded by specialists at Altyn-Emel National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Altyn-Emel National Park

    These birds typically migrate to warmer regions and do not winter at these latitudes, making their presence during the cold season a rare and unusual natural phenomenon.

    The phenomenon is attributed to climate warming and the availability of ice-free water bodies that allow birds to overwinter.

    This observation underscores the resilience and rich biodiversity of the Altyn-Emel ecosystem.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Katon-Karagay National Park has released a new batch of camera trap footage, with its winter scenes quickly captivating viewers.

    Animals Ecology Nature Almaty region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
