Wintering family of swans recorded at Altyn-Emel National Park
14:35, 14 January 2026
A family of mute swans (Cygnus olor) has been recorded by specialists at Altyn-Emel National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports.
These birds typically migrate to warmer regions and do not winter at these latitudes, making their presence during the cold season a rare and unusual natural phenomenon.
The phenomenon is attributed to climate warming and the availability of ice-free water bodies that allow birds to overwinter.
This observation underscores the resilience and rich biodiversity of the Altyn-Emel ecosystem.
