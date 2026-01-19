Rare snowfall hits Florida and Southeast for second year in a row

According to observations, snow briefly covered grass and rooftops after a surge of cold air moved in behind a cold front, turning the final rain showers into snowflakes in the Sunshine State. While temperatures were not low enough for snow to accumulate on roads, a light dusting remained on grassy areas before quickly melting.

Snow in Florida at 5 AM on January 18, 2026. This video was taken early this morning in Pensacola after staying up all night to see it. Seeing snow two years in a row here feels incredibly magical and something I never take for granted❄️🌴 #snow #Florida pic.twitter.com/eLM254EPK1 — All Things Emerald Coast (@AllEmeraldCoast) January 18, 2026

The snowfall follows a similar event less than a year ago. On Jan. 21, 2025, some of the same areas recorded up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow, the most significant snowfall in many locations since the late 1800s.

Images of the unusual weather quickly spread across social media, showing snow on beaches and nestled in palm trees, highlighting the rarity of such conditions in the region.

❄️ SNOW IS HERE IN NORTH FLORIDA! ❄️ Snow can be seen on the ground, as shown in this video taken on I-10 in Okaloosa County.



Travelers, remember that winter weather conditions can change rapidly or bring unexpected circumstances. Please use caution while driving, remain alert,… pic.twitter.com/B32DI8EhHV — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) January 18, 2026

The winter weather was not limited to Florida. Snow was also reported in parts of southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia, where some communities experienced their second snow event in less than a year. In Georgia, snow covered the ground in cities including Columbus and Macon, prompting officials to warn that travel conditions could become hazardous.

Meanwhile, the U.S. National Weather Service issued a broader winter weather alert, warning of further snowfall across the eastern United States.

“Heads up Southeast and East Coast! Impactful snowfall is forecast to begin late tonight, occurring up and down the East Coast extending from the western Florida Panhandle to Maine,” the U.S. National Weather Service said.

