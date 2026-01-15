Kazakhstan to brace for severe frosts and snowstorms

Snow, snowstorms, ice-slick, fog and high wind are in store for West Kazakhstan.

Ground blizzards are expected to sweep through Karaganda region.

Severe frosts with mercury plunging as low as 40 degrees Celsius are forecast for Pavlodar region today.

Fog is predicted to blanket East Kazakhstan with biting frosts expected in the north and east of the region.

Snowfall and ground blizzards are expected today in Ulytau, Zhambyl regions.

Fog and high wind are reported to grip Abai, Kostanay regions.

Fog is forecast for Zhetysu region.

Akmola region is to brace for slippery roads.

Snow, fog, ice slick, and snowstorms are in store for the Kyzylorda region.

Heavy snow and rain are expected in the mountainous areas of Turkistan and Mangistau regions.

Earlier Qazinform reported strong winds, icy roads, and foggy conditions are forecast across the country.