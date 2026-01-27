Almaty Zoo adds rare Southern Tamandua Anteaters to family
22:12, 27 January 2026
The Almaty Zoo has announced the arrival of the two rare Southern Tamandua Anteaters, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Tamanduas are among unusual creatures, and the closest relatives of sloths. They are observed being affectionate, playful and active.
The species primarily consumes ants and are fed a specialized diet, using their long, sticky tongue.
"We hope they enjoy their stay with us, and will give birth to offspring in the future," said the Zoo.
