    Almaty Zoo adds rare Southern Tamandua Anteaters to family

    22:12, 27 January 2026

    The Almaty Zoo has announced the arrival of the two rare Southern Tamandua Anteaters, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

    Tamanduas are among unusual creatures, and the closest relatives of sloths. They are observed being affectionate, playful and active.

    The species primarily consumes ants and are fed a specialized diet, using their long, sticky tongue.

    Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

    "We hope they enjoy their stay with us, and will give birth to offspring in the future," said the Zoo. 

    Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

    Earlier, it was reported Japan's remaining twin giant pandas will depart for China on Tuesday, marking the first time in about half a century the country will be without any pandas, which have long been cherished as a symbol of bilateral friendship. 

