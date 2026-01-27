Almaty Zoo adds rare Southern Tamandua Anteaters to family

Tamanduas are among unusual creatures, and the closest relatives of sloths. They are observed being affectionate, playful and active.

The species primarily consumes ants and are fed a specialized diet, using their long, sticky tongue.

Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

"We hope they enjoy their stay with us, and will give birth to offspring in the future," said the Zoo.

Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

