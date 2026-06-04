Rare Quran manuscript dating back to 1843 on display at Makkah Museum

It is written in precise black ink script with full diacritical marks and is decorated with gilded borders, golden verse separators, and intricate floral motifs.

The Quran is restored and rebound to protect it from deterioration, ensuring its preservation as a cultural treasure.

The exhibit highlights the craftsmanship of Quran manuscripts in the 19th century.

Photo credit: SPA

Visitors can explore the history of Quran writing, copying, and ornamentation across Islamic eras.

The museum provides interactive experiences that enrich understanding of the Islamic heritage tied to the Holy Quran.

The Museum serves as a cultural and educational destination for pilgrims and visitors and promotes awareness of the value of Islamic heritage and the historical efforts of Muslims in preserving the Quran.

Photo credit: SPA

This rare manuscript stands as a testament to the enduring reverence for the Holy Quran, bridging spiritual devotion with artistic excellence across generations.

As earlier reported, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi with a handwritten Quran created by Ottoman calligrapher Ahmed Şemseddin Karahisârî.