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    Rare Quran manuscript dating back to 1843 on display at Makkah Museum

    17:53, 4 June 2026

    The Holy Quran Museum in the Hira Cultural District of Makkah is displaying a rare Quran manuscript dating back to 1259 AH (1843 AD), offering visitors a glimpse into the artistry and devotion that has surrounded the preservation of the Holy Quran for centuries, Qazinform News Agency cites SPA.

    Rare Quran manuscript dating back to 1843 on display at Makkah Museum
    Photo credit: SPA

    It is written in precise black ink script with full diacritical marks and is decorated with gilded borders, golden verse separators, and intricate floral motifs.

    The Quran is restored and rebound to protect it from deterioration, ensuring its preservation as a cultural treasure.

    The exhibit highlights the craftsmanship of Quran manuscripts in the 19th century.

    Rare Quran manuscript dating back to 1843 on display at Makkah Museum
    Photo credit: SPA

    Visitors can explore the history of Quran writing, copying, and ornamentation across Islamic eras.

    The museum provides interactive experiences that enrich understanding of the Islamic heritage tied to the Holy Quran.

    The Museum serves as a cultural and educational destination for pilgrims and visitors and promotes awareness of the value of Islamic heritage and the historical efforts of Muslims in preserving the Quran.

    Rare Quran manuscript dating back to 1843 on display at Makkah Museum
    Photo credit: SPA

    This rare manuscript stands as a testament to the enduring reverence for the Holy Quran, bridging spiritual devotion with artistic excellence across generations.

    As earlier reported, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi with a handwritten Quran created by Ottoman calligrapher Ahmed Şemseddin Karahisârî.

    Religion Quran Saudi Arabia Middle East Exhibition
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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