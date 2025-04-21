Rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Moon at the close of April

That's when a rare celestial spectacle called a triple conjunction will occur. On the morning of Friday, Venus, Saturn and the crescent moon will appear close together in the predawn sky, forming a triangular formation reminiscent of a smiley face, according to NASA.

The arrangement of Venus, Saturn and a slender crescent Moon may create a unique visual phenomenon resembling a smiling face in the sky, NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson said.

The two planets will act as the "eyes" of the "smile," with the delicate crescent Moon forming the "mouth," Culbertson added. Venus will be the brighter of the two planets.

This alignment will be visible to anyone who has a clear view of the eastern horizon before sunrise on 25th April.

Noteworthy, on the evening of February 28, all seven of the other planets in our Solar System—Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars—were visible at once, forming a remarkable lineup known as a great planetary alignment.