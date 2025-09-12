Rare manuscript donated to Kazakh National Library

The ceremony took place as part of the II sitting of the Association of Kazakhstan Manuscript Researchers that brought together well-known scientists who study historical manuscripts, orientalists, workers of libraries and young researchers.

The main goal of the gathering is to explore, preserve and put into circulation the manuscript heritage of Kazakhstan. Besides, methodological and legal framework for research, contemporary manuscript science development trends were on the agenda.

Those attending reported on pressing issues regarding preservation, conservation and use of manuscripts.

Notably, The Healing Tradition by Sultan Ali Tibba al-Khorasani was presented there. It was published at the initiative of the Written Heritage and Spiritual Culture Research Center at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan received a rare artifact depicting the ancient capital of the Oghuz tribe on a map of the 11th century.