Rare lynx captured by camera trap in Katon-Karagai National Park
A rare lynx has been captured by a camera trap in the Arshaty forestry area of Katon-Karagai State National Nature Park, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
The camera trap was installed by state inspector Zhomart Amanbayev, who has been documenting Katon-Karagai’s wildlife for years. In 2014, he made the park’s first camera-trap recording of a snow leopard, capturing a male, a female, and three cubs.
This time, his camera captured another elusive inhabitant of the park’s forests — a lynx.
The ministry noted that lynx are generally elusive and rarely seen by people, making camera-trap footage particularly valuable for observing the animals in their natural habitat and gathering information about where they live.
It added that while Amanbayev’s camera trap once captured a snow leopard, it has now offered a rare glimpse of a lynx, as Katon-Karagai’s wildlife continues to reveal its hidden inhabitants.
Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.