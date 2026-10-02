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    Rare lynx captured by camera trap in Katon-Karagai National Park

    15:03, 2 October 2026

    A rare lynx has been captured by a camera trap in the Arshaty forestry area of Katon-Karagai State National Nature Park, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Rare lynx captured by camera trap in Katon-Karagai National Park
    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video

    The camera trap was installed by state inspector Zhomart Amanbayev, who has been documenting Katon-Karagai’s wildlife for years. In 2014, he made the park’s first camera-trap recording of a snow leopard, capturing a male, a female, and three cubs.

    This time, his camera captured another elusive inhabitant of the park’s forests — a lynx.

    The ministry noted that lynx are generally elusive and rarely seen by people, making camera-trap footage particularly valuable for observing the animals in their natural habitat and gathering information about where they live.

    It added that while Amanbayev’s camera trap once captured a snow leopard, it has now offered a rare glimpse of a lynx, as Katon-Karagai’s wildlife continues to reveal its hidden inhabitants.

    Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.

    Animals Wildlife Nature Nature reserves Ecology Environment Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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