Rare lynx captured by camera trap in Katon-Karagai National Park

The camera trap was installed by state inspector Zhomart Amanbayev, who has been documenting Katon-Karagai’s wildlife for years. In 2014, he made the park’s first camera-trap recording of a snow leopard, capturing a male, a female, and three cubs.

This time, his camera captured another elusive inhabitant of the park’s forests — a lynx.

The ministry noted that lynx are generally elusive and rarely seen by people, making camera-trap footage particularly valuable for observing the animals in their natural habitat and gathering information about where they live.

It added that while Amanbayev’s camera trap once captured a snow leopard, it has now offered a rare glimpse of a lynx, as Katon-Karagai’s wildlife continues to reveal its hidden inhabitants.

Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.