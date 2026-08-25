Rare light-colored goitered gazelle spotted in Charyn National Park

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the coloration of goitered gazelles can vary depending on the season.

“As they develop their winter coat, their fur becomes lighter and takes on a grayish-sandy shade. Coloration and distinctive facial markings may also change with age. In very rare cases, an unusually light coat may be linked to pigmentation conditions, including albinism, a congenital absence of the pigment melanin,” the ministry said.

As Qazinform previously reported, a female Amur tiger was released into the wild at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve on July 31, marking the first return of a tiger to Kazakhstan's natural habitat in more than 70 years.