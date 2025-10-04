Rare kulans caught on camera in Altyn-Emel National Park

The video confirms these ungulates are roaming freely and have successfully adapted to the park's natural conditions.

The kulan once roamed widely across Kazakhstan's steppe and desert regions. However, in the early 20th century, overhunting and land development drastically reduced its population, pushing the species to the brink of extinction.

To restore the population, kulans were successfully reintroduced from Altyn-Emel to the Altyn Dala, Ile-Balkhash, and Suzak nature reserves. Thanks to these focused conservation measures, the kulan population is now gradually recovering.

Altyn-Emel National Park remains a key center for preserving rare wildlife species in Kazakhstan, serving as a crucial sanctuary for the endangered kulan.

Kazinform reported earlier that a new group of endangered kulans was released in the Kostanay region.