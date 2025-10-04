Rare kulans caught on camera in Altyn-Emel National Park
Camera traps in Altyn-Emel National Park have captured footage of several kulans (Equus hemionus). It is a rare animal included in the Red List of Threatened Species, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The video confirms these ungulates are roaming freely and have successfully adapted to the park's natural conditions.
The kulan once roamed widely across Kazakhstan's steppe and desert regions. However, in the early 20th century, overhunting and land development drastically reduced its population, pushing the species to the brink of extinction.
To restore the population, kulans were successfully reintroduced from Altyn-Emel to the Altyn Dala, Ile-Balkhash, and Suzak nature reserves. Thanks to these focused conservation measures, the kulan population is now gradually recovering.
Altyn-Emel National Park remains a key center for preserving rare wildlife species in Kazakhstan, serving as a crucial sanctuary for the endangered kulan.
Kazinform reported earlier that a new group of endangered kulans was released in the Kostanay region.