New group of endangered kulans released in Kostanay region

According to the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK), the animals spent a year in a 56-hectare enclosure at the Ungulate Animal Reintroduction Center, where they underwent adaptation to their new environment. After the gates were opened, the kulans gradually left the territory in small groups.

To monitor their movements, some animals were tagged with GPS collars and ear tags with embedded solar transmitters. Initial monitoring data have already shown that some individuals are traveling up to 26 kilometers daily, exploring new areas of the reserve.

"The data indicate that different groups overlap and may merge into larger herds. These kulans are pioneers of a future population," noted Albert Salemgareyev, a leading specialist at the ACBK.

The project to reintroduce kulans to Central Kazakhstan has been underway since 2017 as part of the Altyn Dala Initiative, in collaboration with international conservation organizations. The animals are being transported from Altyn-Emel National Park, where a stable population persists.

Transporting the last groups was a unique experience: the kulans traveled over 2,000 km in specialized vehicles in 50 hours, allowing for the simultaneous transfer of a larger number of individuals. In the coming years, approximately 100 kulans are planned to be relocated to the region to help establish a sustainable population.

Kazinform earlier reported that the population of kulans and Przewalski’s horses is on the rise in Kazakhstan.