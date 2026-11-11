Rare great grey owl spotted in Kazakhstan after decade

Specialists say the great grey owl is extremely rare in Kazakhstan, with the recent photograph taken in Ertis Ormany marking only the third time the species has been documented on camera in the country.

“The species was last photographed in North Kazakhstan on October 10, 2015. Great grey owls are rare birds that tend to remain in the same area year-round. Historical records also show that three chicks were spotted near a nest on August 27, 1987,” said Arman Zhunussov, head of the Science, Information and Monitoring Department at Ertis Ormany.

The sighting is considered an important scientific discovery that could provide valuable insights into the reserve's birdlife.

Next year, specialists plan to study the great grey owl's behavior, biology and distribution in greater detail, as well as identify its nesting sites.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a family of wild boars, including a female and several piglets, had been spotted at the Astana Reservoir for the first time.