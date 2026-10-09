Rare flamingos caught on camera in Irgiz-Turgai Nature Reserve

The footage was recorded during a working visit by specialists from the Bokeyorda State Nature Reserve to Irgiz-Turgai as part of an experience-sharing program.

According to Kazakhstan’s Forestry and Wildlife Committee, the lake system of the Irgiz-Turgai Nature Reserve provides an important natural habitat for flamingos and other waterbirds.

“A flock of flamingos against the vast expanse of water is a breathtaking sight that highlights the natural beauty of Irgiz-Turgai,” the specialists said.

Flamingos are among the most distinctive and graceful birds in the wild. They typically inhabit shallow lakes and wetlands, where they feed and gather in large flocks during certain seasons.

Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.